By Gillian Burdett

The human need to express one’s self creatively is often buried beneath day-to-day chores. Our time is filled with activities that are not particularly inspiring but necessary to get the bills paid and keep the house in order. Even if you believe you lack talent, breaking away to explore your inner artist, even if for only an hour a week, can positively affect all areas of your life.

Learning a new skill, connecting with and focusing on a creative project, will deepen your self-awareness, develop your problem-solving skills, build your brain power with new neural pathways and reward you with a sense of satisfaction at having created something new. Reaping these benefits can start with registration in a class or workshop at one of these Connecticut art centers.

Brookfield Craft Center

286 Whisconier Road

Brookfield, CT 06804

(203) 775-4526

www.brookfieldcraft.org



Brookfield has been teaching traditional and contemporary craftsmanship skills for 65 years, preserving these art forms through eras of industrialized mass production. Nationally recognized local artists form the core faculty, and visiting artists augment the staff. The extensive catalog of classes offered includes pottery, jewelry making, fiber arts, metalwork, glass and woodcrafts. Brookfield also offers classes in drawing, painting, sculpting, and photography.

Wesleyan Potters

350 South Main St.

Middletown, CT 06457

(860) 347-5925

www.wesleyanpotters.com



Wesleyan Potters is more than pottery. In addition to learning how to throw pots, you can learn weaving, basketry and jewelry making. Most class sessions run for nine weeks with new sessions beginning year-round. Shorter, one- and two-session workshops are also offered throughout the year.

Arts and Crafts Association of Meriden

53 Colony St.

Meriden, CT 06451

(203) 235-5347

www.gallery53.org



The range of classes offered here is truly impressive. Stained glass mosaics, metal sculptures, fused glasswork and silk-knotted pieces are some of the projects offered. Classes run in length from one day to nine weeks. The Arts and Crafts Association also offers painting classes and holds open studio sessions where you may join other artists as you work on a project.

Creative Arts Workshop

80 Audubon St.

New Haven, CT 06510

(203) 562-4927

www.creativeartsworkshop.org

This is the largest community art school in the state and an ideal place to go for New Haven-area residents seeking a creative outlet. The Creative Arts Workshop offer several hundred classes in photography, sculpture, printmaking, fiber arts, pottery, drawing and painting. Beginner and advanced level courses are offered. For those who can’t commit to a full course, the center has one-session workshops that focus on a single project. Tuition assistance is available.

Guilford Art Center

411 Church St.

Guilford, CT 06437

(203) 453-5947

www.guilfordartcenter.org

The school at Guilford Art Center offers classes and workshops in metalsmithing, ceramics, jewelry making, glasswork, fiber, drawing and painting for all skill levels. Classes are taught by working artists who are also educators skilled in connecting with students. Weekend workshops give participants the opportunity for intensive study in one area. Need-based financial aid is available.

