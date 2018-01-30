(TORRINGTON,Conn./WTIC News) – Torrington Police have arrested a 28 year old local man in connection with the stabbing of a woman in front of 62 French Street Tuesday.

Police responded to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for a woman in her early 30’s with a stab wound to the neck and lacerations to her hands.

Luis Camacho-Ramirez was charged with Assault in the First Degree, Risk of Injury to a Minor and Breach of Peace.

Police say Camacho-Ramirez and the victim know each other and the incident is being investigated as a case of domestic violence.

The victim,whose name has not been released , was transferred to Hartford Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

There was a young child present during the stabbing, but was unharmed.

Camacho- Ramirez is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond for a Wednesday court appearance.