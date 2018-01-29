BRISTOL, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Two Massachusetts men are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a weekend shooting in Connecticut.

Juan Ocasio and Gage Sherman are expected to be arraigned Monday.

Police responded to a Bristol home at about 10 p.m. Friday for reports of gunfire and found that the home had been struck by several rounds. No one inside was injured.

Police say a small, blue car with Massachusetts plates was seen leaving the scene.

The suspects were arrested Sunday and held on $500,000 bond each.

Police did not release hometowns and it was not clear if they had lawyers.

