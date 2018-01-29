Filed Under:Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Bethlehem town officials say they want to slow the expansion of a rehabilitation center for troubled teens because some students have been leaving campus and causing trouble.

The Republican-American reports the Newport Academy is planning a boys’ campus with 50 new beds and two main buildings. The center houses teens with depression, anxiety and those who misuse drugs and alcohol.

Town officials told the state Department of Children and Families last week that the town’s ambulance association cannot keep up with emergency calls related to the academy. Residents have also complained of students stealing.

First Selectman Leonard Assard says the DCF agreed the academy shouldn’t expand until they address the town’s concerns.

Assard says DCF officials plan to meet with Newport representatives to discuss the issue.

