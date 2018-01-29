Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, explains why Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin did not cause the recent dollar dive.
8:20- Bob Serio of Perfect Vision and Sound talks TV buying time!
8:50- Dan Haar, Columnist and Associate Editor at Hearst Connecticut Media, doesn’t care what you call it… just don’t call it regionalization.
