TOLLAND, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons involved in an attempted vehicle burglary in Tolland early Monday morning.

(Connecticut State Police photos)

Police say someone tried to break into a vehicle on Fox Ridge Lane between midnight at 1 a.m. They’ve released surveillance footage of the incident. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Tolland Resident Trooper’s Office at 860-875-8911.

The incident has police reminding people to lock their cars.

