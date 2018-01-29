NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – A New London police officer is under arrest, accused of assaulting a handcuffed prisoner in the back of a police cruiser.

Officer Deana Nott, 50, of Waterford has been charged with third-degree assault– a misdemeanor.

State prosecutors say Nott punched the 37-year-old prisoner in the face as he was in the back of a cruiser on June 22, 2016. Authorities say the man, who had been arrested following a domestic disturbance, suffered a minor cut to his lower lip and declined medical treatment. He chose not to file a complaint with police, said authorities.

Nott is free on a written promise to appear in New London Superior Court on Thursday. She faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.