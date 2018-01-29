(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The field of candidates either running or considering a run for governor has grown by one.
Republican New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has announced she’s exploring a run.
In a facebook message today, the 30-year-old said she’s ready to set the state on a better course.
Stewart, elected to her third term as mayor last fall, calls herself a different kind of Republican.
She noted her wins in a city that has a 6-1 ratio of Democrats to Republicans, while maintaining that she is a fiscal conservative.
Stewart says it’s that appeal to both sides that makes her ideal choice.
She joins around two dozen canidates at least thinking a run for the governor’s office.