Filed Under:connecticut state police, marijuana arrest, Route 8, Trumbull

(Trumbull, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say a Naugatuck man who was the passenger in a car that nearly struck a trooper’s cruiser on Route 8 this morning is now facing drug charges.

A little after midnight, troopers say the vehicle headed southbound by exit 7 failed to move over a lane, barely avoiding the cruiser with it’s lights flashing.

A search turned up a small amount of marijuana on 21-year-old Jonathan Ven.

Police say a more detailed search of the vehicle turned up a plastic container with over eight pounds of pot, which, they say, Ven admitted was mailed to him for sale.

He now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

Ven’s bond was set at $100,000. He’s due today in Bridgeport Superior Court to answer the charges.

