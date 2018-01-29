HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Lawyers for an insurance company are asking a federal judge to force a Vermont man to discuss what happened to a missing gun that matches the caliber used to kill his grandfather.

The Hartford Courant reports National Liability & Fire Insurance company lawyers filed a seven-page motion in U.S. District Court in Providence last week seeking to compel Nathan Carman to discuss the Sig Sauer rifle that he purchased sometime before his grandfather’s death.

Carman is accused in a lawsuit of of being responsible for the December 2013 death of John Chakalos of South Windsor.

In this separate case, the insurance company is seeking to avoid payment on a policy for a boat Carmen was on when he and his mother disappeared in September, 2016. Linda Carmen is presumed dead. He was rescued.

Nathan Carman has denied any wrongdoing. He’s never been charged with either death.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)