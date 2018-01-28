(HARTFORD,Conn./WTIC News) – State Police are searching for a vehicle involved in an early Sunday morning road rage incident in which gunshots were fired.
Troopers responded to the Flatbush Avenue on ramp in Hartford shortly before 2 am and were notified that a male gunshot victim was being treated at Hartford Hospital.The victim suffered a non life-threatening wound to his leg.
The suspect vehicle , possibly a red Honda Accord , fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen the vehicles movement before or after the road rage incident and shooting is asked to call State Police at Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000 or text Tip711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.