PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shizz Alston Jr. scored 18 points, Quinton Rose had 17 and Temple rolled to an 85-57 win over UConn on Sunday night.

Christian Vital finished with 15 points for the Huskies, who were playing for the first time since it was revealed their program is the target of an NCAA investigation.

University of Connecticut President Susan Herbst said in a statement Friday the school will cooperate with the probe but did not specify the allegations. Before the game began, UConn head coach Kevin Ollie issued a statement that expressed a similar sentiment.

“With regard to the inquiry directed at our men’s basketball program, I want to express that we will cooperate fully with the NCAA as this process moves forward as we are committed to promoting an atmosphere of compliance with NCAA regulations,” Ollie stated. “As we head into the final weeks of the season our total focus will be on helping our team improve and reach its highest potential. To that end, we will have no further comment on this matter.”

After UConn took an early 18-14 lead on three straight 3-pointers, Temple (11-10, 3-6 American Athletic Conference) went on a 24-4 run to take control of the game. The Owls built their lead to 53-30 on an off-balance floater by Rose with 14 minutes left en route to their third win in their last four contests.

Temple shot 49 percent from the field in its most lopsided win of the season.

UConn (11-10, 4-4) committed 16 turnovers and shot 5 for 17 from 3-point range to lose for the third time in four games.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: A rough campaign got even worse for Ollie and company with news of the NCAA investigation and their third blowout loss in the last two weeks. Hovering around the .500 mark, UConn is trying to avoid another losing season after sputtering through their first in 30 years last season.

Temple: Even though they sit near the bottom of the AAC standings, the Owls are still harboring NCAA Tournament hopes. But despite boasting the No. 1 strength of schedule in the country and owning impressive victories over Auburn and Clemson in the first month, Temple probably needs to be close to perfect the rest of the way to even get onto the bubble.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies stay on the road and have a quick turnaround, heading to Florida to face UCF on Wednesday.

Temple: The Owls host league newcomer No. 17 Wichita State on Thursday for the first time this season — and just the fourth time ever.