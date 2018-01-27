WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Waterbury police have named a suspect in a shooting Friday afternoon outside a small grocery store on Cherry Street.
Police say Raul Delgado, 39, should be considered armed and dangerous. He faces assault and weapons charges, according to police.
Delgado is described as 5’5″ tall and 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue puffy vest, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a baseball hat turned to the rear. Police say he may be operating a tan 2007 Nissan Murano with Connecticut registration AM18179.
Anyone with information on Delgago’s location is urged to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941, or Crime Stoppers 203-755-1234.
Police say the shooting victim was reported in stable condition at St. Mary’s Hospital.