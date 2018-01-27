HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – As their guests for the president’s State of the Union address, Connecticut’s senators are planning to bring a cancer prevention
advocate and a child sex-trafficking survivor.
The people invited by U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy were announced ahead of the address Tuesday evening by President Donald Trump.
Theresa Leonard, of East Hampton, is a survivor who co-founded the Underground, an advocacy group that works to address sex trafficking and exploitation. She
was invited by Blumenthal. The Democrat is backing legislation that would make it easier to hold websites accountable for facilitating sex trafficking.
The Democratic Murphy has invited Caroline Johnson, who became an advocate for cancer research funding and early screening since the death of her husband. New Britain firefighter Scott Johnson died of colorectal cancer last year.
