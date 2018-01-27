(West Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in West Haven say an officer escaped serious injury Friday night when, while conducting a traffic stop on Derby Avenue, a woman rammed into the rear of his patrol cruiser.
The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m.
Investigators say the officer was on passenger side of his vehicle when it was struck from behind by 39-year-old Deonna White of New London.
They say the impact pushed the cruiser into the side of the officer who’d jumped to avoid further injury.
Police say White was operating under the influence and was placed under arrest.
She’s charged with DUI and failure to stay in an established lane.
The officer was treated for minor injuries, according to police.