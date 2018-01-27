(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is being charged after New London police say marijuana and weapons were found while they executing a warrant Friday afternoon.
Just before 4:00, officers say they executed the warrant at a home on Willets Avenue in the city.
That’s where police say they found nearly 21 pounds of marijuana, along with a pair of handguns, ammunition cell phones, scales and 58-hundred dollars in cash.
Under arrest is 29-year-old Matthew Pemberton.
Police he lived at the residence.
Pemberton is being charged with possession of marijuana, possesssion with intent to sell, drug paraphernalia and other offenses.