(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is being charged after New London police say marijuana and weapons were found while they executing a warrant Friday afternoon.

Just before 4:00, officers say they executed the warrant at a home on Willets Avenue in the city.

That’s where police say they found nearly 21 pounds of marijuana, along with a pair of handguns, ammunition cell phones, scales and 58-hundred dollars in cash.

Under arrest is 29-year-old Matthew Pemberton.

Police he lived at the residence.

Pemberton is being charged with possession of marijuana, possesssion with intent to sell, drug paraphernalia and other offenses.

