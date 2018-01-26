(Hartford, CONN. / CBS Connecticut) — Hartford Police are investigating a four vehicle crash that killed a woman, and injured a child in the City’s North End Thursday evening.
Just before 8 PM, surveillance video shows a car speeding through the intersection of Barbour and Westland Streets. The car crashed into three others. A woman, 32-year-old Deidre Gray of Hartford, was in one of the vehicles hit. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital and pronounced dead. Her 12-year-old son was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect, 24-year-old Patrick Milner, was arrested. He’s charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a car, criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, and possession of narcotics.
Cops say he had a stolen .40 caliber GLOCK, heroin and marijuana in his possession at the time of the crash.