(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Warnings are going out about the dangers of thin ice on reservoirs.
The Regional Water Authority of New Haven is urging the public to not walk, skate, or sled on ice-covered reservoirs, especially now that the region will be in for milder weather with some rain this weekend.
RWA Police Captain Sal Nesci says any activity on the ice is strictly prohibited.
He says the reservoirs are, in effect, flooded river valleys of iced-over water that can be up to 30 feet deep even close to the shore.
RWA officials are reminding citizens to obey all signs posted at recreation areas, don’t test the ice thickness since it’s easy to slip and fall through, and be aware of ice covered with snow.
In addition, the Authority advises parents to keep close eye on children and explain ice dangers.