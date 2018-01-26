By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – The University of Connecticut confirms it is the target of an NCAA investigation into its men’s basketball program.

University President Susan Herbst, in a statement released Friday morning, says the school is committed to “a culture of compliance” and intends to fully cooperate with the investigation in a “thorough and transparent manner.”

The school says it was already conducting an internal investigation after receiving allegations last fall and retained a law firm that specializes in athletics compliance.

The school didn’t reveal the nature of the allegations. Hearst Connecticut Media, which first reported news of the investigation, cited unidentified sources saying they were related to recruiting.

Coach Kevin Ollie is in the second year of a five-year $17.9-million contract that can be voided for “just cause.”

UConn is 11-9 this season after going 16-17 a year ago, the team’s first losing season in 30 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.