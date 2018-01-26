Michael Harrison asks, is Trump a con-man? We discuss Liberal vs. Conservative responses. Harrison reviews “The Darkest Hour” (and is very much enjoying the Churchill revival), “The Shape of Water”, and “The Post.” Michael Baranowski, Poli-Sci and Crim. Justice Professor at Northern Kentucky University, talks the Politics Guys podcast. Switching from Republican to Democrat…say what?! We argue the left-right political paradigm on Philosophy Phryday. Can we have happiness without sadness? Does someone’s name influence the person they become?
