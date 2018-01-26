Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Rep Tony Guerrera, House Chair of the Transportation Committee and member of the Banks and Veterans’ Affairs committees, talks Connecticut’s “Lock Box” on tolls.
8:20- Mary Barneby, Chief Executive Officer, Girl Scouts CT, reminds us– it’s cookie time!
8:50- Christine Stuart, CT News Junkie, explains that lawmakers are looking to override the veto, but will only save the program for five months.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.
Comments
Ray Dunaway