HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut prosecutors are set to release a report on whether a rookie Bridgeport police officer was justified when he fatally shot an
unarmed teenager and wounded a 21-year-old man during a traffic stop.

Officials with the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office say the report will be released Friday.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez has said Officer James Boulay opened fire when a stolen SUV driven by 15-year-old Jayson Negron suddenly went into reverse and nearly ran over Boulay on May 9.

Julian Fyffe was a passenger in the SUV. Fyffe and Negron’s family dispute the police account.

Fyffe has said he and Negron were left bleeding on the street for nearly 20 minutes before they received medical attention.

Negron’s family and community activists have been calling for criminal charges against Boulay.

 

