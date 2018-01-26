Filed Under:Naugatuck Fire

(Naugatuck, CONN./ CBS Connecticut) — A man is dead following a fire at a mobile home in a Naugatuck trailer park Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Shadduck Road in the Idleview Trailer Park around 1:20 AM, to find heavy smoke billowing from the rear half of the residence. Two residents of the home told crews that a third was sleeping inside. First responders extinguished the blaze and found the man dead.

Surrounding mobile homes were evacuated due to the risk of flames spreading to neighboring residences. There were no hydrants available in the area, so mutual aid from Oxford and Middlebury assisted. The State Fire Marshals and Naugatuck Police are investigating.

