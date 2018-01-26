Filed Under:Jayson Negron, Maureen Platt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Bridgeport police officer who killed an unarmed teenager and wounded a man in a traffic stop shooting has been cleared of wrongdoing, sparking protests by relatives and other supporters.

Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen Platt said in a report released Friday that Bridgeport rookie officer James Boulay was justified when he shot 15-year-old Jayson Negron and 21-year-old Julian Fyffe in May.

Supporters of Negron have rallied and called for a murder charge against Boulay. They dispute police Chief Armando Perez’s account that Boulay opened fire when a stolen SUV driven by Negron suddenly went into reverse and nearly struck Boulay.

Fyffe was a passenger in the SUV. He has said he and Negron were left bleeding on the street for nearly 20 minutes before they received medical attention.

