NORWICH, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Norwich police have arrested a man from the Taftville section of the city in connection with an arson early Wednesday morning.

Police allege that Tyree Davis, 38, set fire to an occupied building containing two apartments and two businesses on Central Avenue shortly after midnight.

Several people in the building made it out safely thanks to fire alarms, said authorities. One Norwich firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze.

State and local investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Davis was arrested Friday at Norwich Superior Court, where he was appearing for another matter.

Davis was held on $1,000,000 bond pending arraignment on charges of attempted murder, first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. Police say additional arrests are expected in the case.

Davis is on the state’s sex offender registry, with convictions in 2002 and 2004.