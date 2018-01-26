EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – East Hartford police have obtained arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with a shooting last week at a local convenience store.
A man was shot at Krauszer’s Food Store on Main Street January 18. Now, police are looking for Carlton Depeyster, 26, of New Britain and Raven Brucelis, 25, of East Hartford.
Police say Depeyster was the shooter. He faces charges of first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say Depeyster should be considered armed and dangerous.
Brucelis faces a charge of third-degree assault and breach of peace.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact East Hartford Police at 860-528-4401, or the East Hartford Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.
The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.