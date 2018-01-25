Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Dr. Peter Yu, Physician-in-Chief of Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute, talks the new experimental blood test detects eight types of cancer. The ‘liquid biopsy’ detected cancer in 70 percent of people who had already been diagnosed with cancer.
8:20- Isadora Williams will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, and will be one of the featured skaters on January 28, 2018 in the Danbury Ice Arena’s ice skating spectacular, the “2018 Olympic Dreams Skating Show.” Meet her this morning.
8:50- James Smith, Webster Bank’s chairman and former chief executive officer, says the goal of latest group to study Connecticut: “Go big, or go home.”
