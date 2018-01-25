Filed Under:pedestrian, Rocky Hill

(ROCKY HILL,Conn./WTIC News) – Rocky Hill Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. It happened shortly afer 4:15 Thursday afternoon on Old Main Street, near Rocky Hil Fire Department Company 1.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Their name has not been released.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640 and reference case number 18-2043.

