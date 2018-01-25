Filed Under:New Haven, overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ New Haven officials have issued a public health alert after four people overdosed on drugs within a one-hour period.

Authorities issued the alert Thursday afternoon and said the overdoses apparently were linked to a bad batch of the synthetic marijuana drug known as “K2.”

Officials say one person is in an induced coma and two other victims went into cardiac arrest but survived. Police corrected an earlier report that the person in a coma had died.

The health alert said that there was a serious spike in street drug overdoses and any street drugs can cause death.

 

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen