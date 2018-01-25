NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ New Haven officials have issued a public health alert after four people overdosed on drugs within a one-hour period.
Authorities issued the alert Thursday afternoon and said the overdoses apparently were linked to a bad batch of the synthetic marijuana drug known as “K2.”
Officials say one person is in an induced coma and two other victims went into cardiac arrest but survived. Police corrected an earlier report that the person in a coma had died.
The health alert said that there was a serious spike in street drug overdoses and any street drugs can cause death.
