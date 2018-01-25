Filed Under:Goodspeed, Woody Allen

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut theater has cancelled a musical based on a Woody Allen film, citing sexual misconduct allegations against him and the current dialogue about sexual harassment and misconduct.

Michael Gennaro, executive director of Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam, announced Thursday that the group was dumping performances of “Bullets Over Broadway” that were scheduled to begin in September.

Gennaro said the decision was made after conversations with community members, trustees, staff and artists.

Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, has renewed allegations that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was 7 years old. Allen was investigated but not charged, and he has long denied the allegations.
“Bullets Over Broadway” will be replaced by “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Goodspeed Musicals performs in the famed Goodspeed Opera House, where the musical “Annie” was created.

 

