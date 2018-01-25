(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Department of Public Health says flu activity remains high and widespread in Connecticut.
The latest numbers out of DPH show there’ve now been 32 deaths attributed to the flu, 23 from flu A or H3N2, and 9 from flu B this season through January 20.
Of those, DPH says 28 who died were aged 65 and older. Two were between the ages of 50-and-64 and one each in the 25-to-49 and 5-to-17-year age groups.
Over 800 patients had been hospitalized with the flu.
DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino says peak flu season is still several weeks away and he is urging those who haven’t yet had a flu shot to get one.
Pino says there are plenty of chances to get a flu shot Saturday as the department coodinating with local cities and towns in offering free or low-cost flu shots.
For more information, go to ct.gov/dph.