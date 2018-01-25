HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A man previously convicted of multiple rapes and assaults has been found guilty of murder in the 2015 death of a woman in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports that 61-year-old Robert Lee Graham was convicted Wednesday in the death of 23-year-old Tashauna Jackson.

Jackson was last seen Aug. 11, 2015, when she left her mother’s home with Graham. Her body was found a week later behind a Bloomfield store.

Police say Jackson’s blood was found inside a van belonging to Graham, and that Graham lied about the van’s whereabouts.

Graham’s attorney says that blood could have come from a minor injury, such as a nosebleed, and the prosecution’s other evidence was largely circumstantial.

Graham has a lengthy criminal history of violence against women, including convictions for rape and first-degree assault.

