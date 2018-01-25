HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is the latest member of Connecticut’s congressional delegation to survey the hurricane recovery efforts

in Puerto Rico.

The Democrat is traveling to the island on Thursday and Friday.

She is being joined by fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Grace Meng of New York, a colleague on the Appropriations Committee.

DeLauro says she remains “deeply concerned about the response to the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico,” noting how hundreds of Puerto Ricans have taken refuge in Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District since Hurricane Maria made landfall on Sept. 20.

DeLauro is expected to receive briefings and tour a hospital, school and community center during her visit.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy visited the island earlier this month.

They’ve since called for more federal assistance to the U.S. territory.

