HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A police officer investigating reports of a robbery at a convenience store in Connecticut has shot and injured a suspect.
Hamden police tell WFSB-TV an officer was flagged down by a witness at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and told there was a robbery in progress at Krauszer’s Food Stores.
Police say an officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire.
The suspect fled and was found about an hour later suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital. His condition was not disclosed.
No officers were hurt.
No names were released.
State police have taken over the investigation.
