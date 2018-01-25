Filed Under:fatal crash, Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) – Police say a Connecticut movie theater owner who was struck by a hit-and-run driver has died.

The Republican-American reports 74-year-old Miratit Ajro died Wednesday night at Waterbury Hospital.

Police believe Ajro was getting into his car after leaving the Country Cinema in Watertown on Tuesday night when he was hit by a car driven by 22-year-old
Andrew Pighinni.

Authorities say Ajro was thrown onto the windshield of Pighinni’s car, which struck two other cars.

Police say they found Ajro’s cellphone stuck in Pighinni’s windshield.

Pighinni, of Watertown, was charged with felony evading and failure to drive right.

Police believe he was driving under the influence of heroin and say more charges may be added.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Pighinni has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen