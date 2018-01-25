(CBS Connecticut) — During an appearance before the General Assembly’s Children’s Committee today, state officials said they are making changes at Connecticut’s Juvenile Detention Centers, after the arrest of a staff member.
Back in November, Marquis Marquez was charged with having sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl who was had been held at the Hartford Juvenile Detention center where he worked.
Former Correction Commissioner Leo Arnone was later brought in to review the centers.
Arnone says there were gaps in camera coverage inside the buildings, but more cameras have now been ordered.
At Arnone’s request, the Judicial branch is also trying to hire more women employees after the ranks of female workers were greatly reduced by layoffs.
The women workers in the detention centers had less seniority, so they were the more likely to be laid off.