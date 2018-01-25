Filed Under:credit card theft, west hartford

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are looking for suspects in a theft earlier this month from a customer at a local store.

Officers say the pair stole a purse from an unsuspecting customer at the Trader Joe’s on New Britain Avenue on January 17.

Police say the two suspects are seen in surveillance photos at a store in the Westfarms Mall directly across the street, attempting to use the victim’s credit card to purchase merchandise.

The incident occurred last Wednesday sometime between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford police.

