(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are looking for suspects in a theft earlier this month from a customer at a local store.
Officers say the pair stole a purse from an unsuspecting customer at the Trader Joe’s on New Britain Avenue on January 17.
Police say the two suspects are seen in surveillance photos at a store in the Westfarms Mall directly across the street, attempting to use the victim’s credit card to purchase merchandise.
The incident occurred last Wednesday sometime between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m., police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford police.