NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman is facing multiple animal cruelty and other charges after one of her dogs attacked four relatives.

The Hartford Courant reports 37-year-old Jessica DePaolis, of New Britain, was arrested following the Monday dog attack in which family members locked themselves in a bathroom to escape a bulldog.

Police say two children were treated at the hospital for serious injuries. They say they also found 19 other dogs infested with fleas and another dog already dead in the “unsanitary” home.

DePaolis was charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, among other infractions. She was released after posting bail and will appear in New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 8. The clerk’s office said DePaolis didn’t have a lawyer listed.

