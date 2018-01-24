WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old accused of bringing a gun to a Connecticut high school and boasting about it online has been charged.

Wolcott police searched the teen’s home Tuesday after receiving a report that he had been seen with a gun on a school bus last week. Investigators say he had also posted a picture of himself with the weapon online and indicated that he had brought it to school.

The teen faces charges including illegal possession of a firearm.

School officials say he did not make any threats or show the gun to anyone at school.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen