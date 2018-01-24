WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old accused of bringing a gun to a Connecticut high school and boasting about it online has been charged.

Wolcott police searched the teen’s home Tuesday after receiving a report that he had been seen with a gun on a school bus last week. Investigators say he had also posted a picture of himself with the weapon online and indicated that he had brought it to school.

The teen faces charges including illegal possession of a firearm.

School officials say he did not make any threats or show the gun to anyone at school.

