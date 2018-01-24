(Norwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An early morning fire in Norwich has been deemed an arson by city police.

The call came in a little before 12:30 to 261-263 Central Avenue.

The building houses businesses and upstairs apartments, police said.

Firefighters arrived to find flames on a rear deck, stairway and siding.

They were able to make quick work of the blaze and all inside got out safely.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The fire marshal has determined the blaze was set but it hasn’t been determined was was used to start the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Norwich police.