STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of groping a 14-year-old girl as she walked to her bus stop has pleaded guilty.

Investigators say 32-year-old Humberto Garcia-Palacio exposed himself to the girl near a Stamford bus stop in October 2016 before groping her and running off. The Stamford Advocate reports that he pleaded guilty Monday after a judge ruled that a jury would be able to hear about two previous arrests for exposing himself in public.

Garcia-Palacio faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced in March. His lawyer says he accepted the plea deal given “the weight of the evidence.”

