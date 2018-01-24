Filed Under:child molestation, sexual assault, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of groping a 14-year-old girl as she walked to her bus stop has pleaded guilty.

Investigators say 32-year-old Humberto Garcia-Palacio exposed himself to the girl near a Stamford bus stop in October 2016 before groping her and running off. The Stamford Advocate reports that he pleaded guilty Monday after a judge ruled that a jury would be able to hear about two previous arrests for exposing himself in public.

Garcia-Palacio faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced in March. His lawyer says he accepted the plea deal given “the weight of the evidence.”

___

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen