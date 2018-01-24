Filed Under:fatal crash, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Hartford police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Albany Avenue late Tuesday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police say a westbound Toyota Corolla collided with an eastbound Ford Escape. The driver of the Toyota– a 22-year-old Hartford man– was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, said police. Two female passengers suffered head injuries; a male passenger suffered a broken hip and cuts, said police.

The driver of the Ford suffered head lacerations and bruises; the front-seat passenger broke her right arm, said authorities.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash, and icy conditions may have been, too.

 

