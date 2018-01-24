Filed Under:central connecticut state university, mens golf, New Britain, Scholarships, womens golf

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Central Connecticut State University has announced it will eliminate its men’s and women’s golf teams as part of an effort to ensure it can sustain a Division I athletics program.

The school, in a release Tuesday, says it also is eliminating nearly 36 athletic scholarships to save about $2 million a year.

The moves, which will leave the school with 16 athletic teams, were recommended by a task force set up to look into the viability of CCSU’s athletic program.

Central also will adopt a task for recommendation that scholarship athletes be required to live on campus.

Christopher Galligan, the task force’s chair and vice president of institutional development for the university, says the moves were made necessary by continued cuts in state funding and an increasing dependence on the CCSU Foundation for money to fund athletics.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen