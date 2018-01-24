NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Central Connecticut State University has announced it will eliminate its men’s and women’s golf teams as part of an effort to ensure it can sustain a Division I athletics program.
The school, in a release Tuesday, says it also is eliminating nearly 36 athletic scholarships to save about $2 million a year.
The moves, which will leave the school with 16 athletic teams, were recommended by a task force set up to look into the viability of CCSU’s athletic program.
Central also will adopt a task for recommendation that scholarship athletes be required to live on campus.
Christopher Galligan, the task force’s chair and vice president of institutional development for the university, says the moves were made necessary by continued cuts in state funding and an increasing dependence on the CCSU Foundation for money to fund athletics.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.