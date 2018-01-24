(West Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in West Haven have charged two New Haven men in connection with a home invasion they say occurred last fall.

It was back in October that officers say 19-year-olds Dakari Harper and Bries Beckford, along with a third individual, walked up to two people who were returning to their Alling Street home, pushing the two inside the residence and pistol whipping them.

Police say both victims were robbed of their wallets, purses and cell phones.

Harper and Beckford each face charges of home invasion, robbery, criminal use of a weapon, larceny and assault.

Both were already behind bars on unrelated charges, according to police.

The search continues for the third suspect.