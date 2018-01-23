Filed Under:Connecticut River, Haddam, ice jams, United States Coast Guard

(East Haddam, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Ice breaking operations continue along the Connecticut River.

Three U.S. Coast Guard vessels are near the Haddam Swing Bridge along Route 82 to continue their work in trying to break up the ice jams.

The state Department of Transportation reported the bridge was closed for a period of time in both directions for the operation.

The Coast Guard tweeted a picture of the vessels with a caption that cheers could be heard from the shores of the river as observers waited for the operation to begin.

A Coast Guard officials says they’ve been helped by warmer temperatures and rain but will continue monitoring for any potential flooding, adding they’ll be on the river for at least the next few days.

