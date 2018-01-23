BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – The suspect in what police are calling a gang-related killing in Connecticut two days before Christmas has been held on $1 million bond.

The Connecticut Post reports that 19-year-old Jarod Hamilton appeared in court Monday to face charges of murder with a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, having a pistol without a permit, and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say Hamilton shot and killed 22-year-old Kahli Davis outside a Bridgeport market on Dec. 23.

Police say the men are associated with rival gangs believed to be responsible for what police call “an ongoing feud that has resulted in many acts of violence including homicides.”

Investigators used surveillance video to determine the shooter.

Hamilton’s lawyer says his client “maintains his innocence and denies the allegations set forth in the warrant.”

