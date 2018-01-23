WESTPORT, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Four students at a Connecticut high school say administrators failed to act when they reported another student for sexual assault.

The Connecticut Post reports one Staples High School student told the Westport school board Monday the alleged abuser received a “stern talking to” and that she was told not to make it a “hostile environment” for him. Another student says the school administration told her she should “let it go.”

The students say they had all been friends with the alleged abuser at one point.

Superintendent Colleen Palmer declined to comment on the students’ allegations during the board meeting. She says she will work with school administrators to make sure students feel like they’re heard in the future.

