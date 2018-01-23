Filed Under:schools, sexual assault, Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Four students at a Connecticut high school say administrators failed to act when they reported another student for sexual assault.

The Connecticut Post reports one Staples High School student told the Westport school board Monday the alleged abuser received a “stern talking to” and that she was told not to make it a “hostile environment” for him. Another student says the school administration told her she should “let it go.”

The students say they had all been friends with the alleged abuser at one point.

Superintendent Colleen Palmer declined to comment on the students’ allegations during the board meeting. She says she will work with school administrators to make sure students feel like they’re heard in the future.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen