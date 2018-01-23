Filed Under:Manchester, Sam's Club

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut police say a man who tried to walk away from a Sam’s Club store with two large television sets was arrested last year for a similar attempt at a nearby Walmart.

Officials say the 47-year-old Windsor man is charged with larceny and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Manchester Thursday. The Hartford Courant reports the suspect was arrested on Jan. 14 after he tried to walk off with two 55-inch television sets, each valued at $778.

Officer Timothy Vennart, who was working private security at the store, says when he questioned the suspect about the TVs, he claimed he lost the receipt for the items.

Police also say the man was arrested after he attempted to walk away with a TV from a Walmart in October.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen