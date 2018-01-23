MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut police say a man who tried to walk away from a Sam’s Club store with two large television sets was arrested last year for a similar attempt at a nearby Walmart.

Officials say the 47-year-old Windsor man is charged with larceny and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Manchester Thursday. The Hartford Courant reports the suspect was arrested on Jan. 14 after he tried to walk off with two 55-inch television sets, each valued at $778.

Officer Timothy Vennart, who was working private security at the store, says when he questioned the suspect about the TVs, he claimed he lost the receipt for the items.

Police also say the man was arrested after he attempted to walk away with a TV from a Walmart in October.

