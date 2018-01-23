ENFIELD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Authorities have released the identities of three men who were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 91 in Enfield.

Connecticut State Police say the Sunday wreck killed 19-year-old Taahir Harris, of Southington; 20-year-old Kerion Rogers, of Bristol; and 18-year-old Moses Negron, of New Britain.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Christopher Arturo Vega, of Plainville, who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the car was headed south on I-91 in Enfield when it veered off the road and struck a tree shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminal charges have been issued in the crash. Police say it is under investigation.

