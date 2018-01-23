This “expanded Law Talk” featured numerous listener calls for advice or information. Topics covered included: negotiating tips when offering to buy real estate with an underground fuel tank; corporate law issues involving holding companies and a subsidiary corporation, and the legal pitfalls of doing business as a limited liability company when you really aren’t one. We also talked about selling real estate and when you do and don’t have to pay a commission to a real estate agent, cautions about “dual agency agreements,” and related issues.

 

